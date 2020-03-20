Robert "Bob" Rasberry, Jr.

Robert "Bob" Pittman Rasberry, Jr.
GREENVILLE - Robert "Bob" Pittman Rasberry, Jr. 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date at Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church.
Bob, son of the late Robert and Mildred Rasberry, spent his youth in Kinston. Upon graduation from high school, he attended Duke University before serving in the US Air Force during the Korean War. Following his military service, he graduated from ECU and made his home in Plymouth. He retired from Weyerhaeuser after more than 35 years.
He was an active member of both the Plymouth United Methodist Church and Lions Club. After moving to Greenville in 2003, he became a member of Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church where he sang in the choir. Following the death of his wife, Doris Matheny Rasberry in 2016, he began writing memoirs of their journey together.
Bob is survived by his sons, Robert P. Rasberry, III and wife Jan, Thomas M. Rasberry and James H. Rasberry; grandchildren, Robert P. Rasberry, IV and wife Valerie, Samantha Rasberry Harris and husband Jimmy, and Katie J. Rasberry; and great granddaughters, Lydia and Kinley Harris, all of Greenville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, Music Department, 510 S. Washington St, Greenville, NC 27858.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.