Mr. Robert (Bob) Yow, 76, passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. There are no local services planned at this time. Dr. Bob, as he was known to his many friends was the first male Family Nurse Practitioner in North Carolina. A graduate of ECU, he was employed with ECU Family Medicine as one of its first providers and remained as a mentor at the Brody School of Medicine until his retirement. During his 3 decades of caring for patients and teaching at ECU Family Medicine, he was known for his dedication to his profession; his patients ranging from pediatrics to geriatrics. A scholarship to honor his role as a Nurse Practitioner was established for future nurses in 2019. When Bob graduated from high school in Sanford, Class of 1963, he was voted by his classmates as the ‘Wittiest’. His talent for humor continued through his professional and personal life; he never knew a stranger and put patients and friends at ease with his gentle smile and demeanor. Dancing the shag with friends showed the natural rhythm of a musician, and so, he never lacked a dance partner. Bob’s other passion was sailing – his home bookshelves had more regatta trophies than books. Wherever Bob went in Greenville, people of all ages would know him, and he them. He made a great impact on many peoples’ lives. He will be missed by all. He was preceded in death by his parents, Neal B. and Lenore Paterson Yow. Surviving are his brother, Richard B. Yow, MD of Venice, FL and a niece, Christi Patterson of Sanford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bob Yow Memorial Scholarship Fund for Nurse Practitioners, ECU, MHSF, 2200 S. Charles Blvd., MS 659, Greenville, NC 27858. (Memo line should say Bob Yow Scholarship). Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.