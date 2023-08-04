Robert Cain Overby, age 61, of Grimesland, NC escaped this mortal realm on Tuesday, August 01, 2023, leaving behind a beautiful wife, two perfect children, a loving dog (Norman), a few motorcycles, a clean pick-up truck, and multitudes of other random items. Robert is survived by his overly-patient, accepting and beautiful wife Lisa, who was the love of his life since the day that they met on a blind date. She graciously put up with his sarcasm and irritability during their 21 years of marriage and he knew how lucky he was to have her. He is also survived by his talented, smart and attractive children, daughter, Sidney Overby Pidgeon and husband, Zach Pidgeon; son, Harrison Overby; a sister Tomi; brother, Kent; brother, Johnny; and sister, Pam. Robert is preceded in death by his parents Bruce and Evelyn Overby of Durham NC, and many wonderful furry family members to include Maxx, Abbey, Gus, Henry, & Bella. Robert barely graduated from Durham High School in Durham NC, where he consistently denied being related to Johnny and Pam. Robert joined the Marine Corps and reported to basic training the day after he graduated from high school. He spent the next 31 years in the military in some fashion. He served in the Marine Corps in both active and reserve for 6 years. He served in the Coast Guard (Reserve) for 2 years and he served 23 years in the U.S. Army and Army National Guard. He was a combat Veteran, Military Policeman and Recruiter retiring at the rank of First Sergeant. During his reserve years he was also a Police Officer in numerous police departments obtaining the rank of Chief of Police in Bridgeton NC. Robert retired from the ease of the military in 2012, completed his Bachelor of Arts (Magna Cum Laude) Degree and began teaching JROTC at J.H. Rose High School in Greenville NC, the most dangerous job he ever held. It did however allow him to continue wearing his uniform (that he loved). He enjoyed many things. Among those things were motorcycles (buying, selling, riding or washing), dogs, cutting grass, washing cars, the smell of a new pickup truck, drinking coffee, and anything with Lisa, Sidney, or Harrison. He also enjoyed a good vodka or single barrel bourbon. He despised sports, high school, college and professional. He had zero working knowledge of the rules for such sports and usually did not know who won games like the World Series, Super Bowl, or others. He did not play golf, but he did enjoy watching the players that made the game look so easy. Robert died knowing that The Beatles were the best band ever, dogs make the best pets, Texas Pete can be added to absolutely any food, motorcycles are better than therapists and everyone should go on a blind date at least once. Friends can visit with the family on Monday, August 7, 2023, from 1:30 until 3:45 PM prior to the service at 4:00 PM, in St. James United Methodist Church, 2000 E 6th St, Greenville, NC. Services will conclude at the church. Please ride your motorcycle if you are able. "By profession I am a soldier and take pride in that fact. But I am prouder --infinitely prouder -- to be a father." ~General Douglas MacArthur Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com