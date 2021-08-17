Robert Cutler Saieed passed away on July 7, 2021 from traumatic injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was only 26 years old. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11 a.m.in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. The service will be led by those who knew Cutler best; his family and friends. Burial will immediately follow in Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Father Jim McGee of St. Peter Catholic Church. A native of Greenville, Cutler was born on February 10, 1995 to the late Paige Miller Saieed and Robert Saieed, Jr. He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and attended school there as well. He went onto J. H. Rose High School from 2010-2012 and received his GED from Pitt Community College. For the last several years, Cutler made his home in Tijuana, Mexico. He worked in San Diego, California at the Naval Shipyard as an electrician, following in his father’s footsteps. Cutler was a quiet person, with a brilliant mind. Cutler’s free spirit led him to the other side of the country. There he found work, friends, adventure, and a life. Cutler found his independence and happiness. We will always remember Cutler as being our mischievous Cubbie. We have, and will miss him everyday. In addition to his mother Karen Paige Saieed, Cutler was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert Saieed, Sr. in 2020. He is survived by his father, Robert Saieed, Jr. and wife Martha Saieed of Greenville; sisters and brothers, Christin Tew of Greenville, Tayloe Saieed of Charleston, SC, Connor Saieed and wife Anna and their son Wesley of Winterville, his youngest brother Cruse Saieed; and his grandmother, Mary Saieed of Greenville. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. We look forward to celebrating Cutler’s life along with all of those who knew him. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pitt County American Cancer Society, in memory of Paige Miller Saieed, 930-B Wellness Drive, Greenville, NC 27834. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.