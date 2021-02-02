Robert Donald “Don” Kennedy 89 of Ocean Isle Beach passed away Thursday, January 28, 2021 at his home. Don was born to Zelphia Elizabeth Taylor Kennedy and Robert Hannis Kennedy May 27, 1931 in Goldsboro, Wayne County NC. Education was very important to him, he graduated New Hope High School in Wayne County North Carolina and Atlantic Christian College in Wilson where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Education Degree. He went on to obtain a Master of Education Supervision at University of North Carolina Chapel Hill. Mr. Kennedy’s passion for education led him to teach at Pink Hill High School and Apex High School in Wayne County prior to moving into administration. He served as Principal at Gibson City School in Scotland County and Wadesboro High School in Anson County. He then served the position of School Superintendent in Morvan, NC before moving on to Saint Pauls City Schools in Saint Pauls, NC where he retired in 1983. After retirement in 1983 he moved to Resthaven in Bath, NC on the Pamlico River with his wife where he enjoyed living on the water, gardening, fishing and boating. He relocated to Greenville, NC in 2009 and recently to Ocean Isle Beach in May of this year to be near family. He was a faithful and active member of church throughout his life. He and his family enjoyed and loved their church family in each and every town they lived in. Don was a devoted family man and an educator who has touched the lives of thousands of students over a span of 30 years. He believed in helping others and never seeking recognition. He will continue to help others as he donated his body to Duke Medical School for the advancement of medical knowledge. He will continue his legacy as an educator, but now as a “Silent Teacher”. He was preceded in death by his brothers Russell Kennedy, Louise Ray Kennedy, Dr. Edward Kennedy and Ralph Kennedy. Survivors include his wife of 66 years Annie Morris Barnes Kennedy of Ocean Isle Beach, NC; daughters, Susan Elizabeth Kennedy Schatz of Nashville, TN, Amy Elizabeth Kennedy Harris and husband Robert Harris of Bath, NC, Luanne Elizabeth Kennedy Caudell and husband Dohn W Caudell of Ocean Isle Beach, NC; brother Dr. Carroll Kennedy of Chapel Hill, NC; grandchildren, Will Caudell, Dr Credle Harris, Derek Schatz, Rachael Schatz, and Dr. Ethan Caudell; great grandchildren Easton Harris and Declan Schatz. A private family service will be held in his loving memory this Sunday with a memorial service to be held in Wilson, NC at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to help someone personally in your local area or to your favorite charity. You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com. White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Drive, Shallotte, North Carolina.