Robert Donald (Don) Watson, Sr. went home to his Lord on December 16th, 2020. At his side was his loving wife of 63 years Martha (Maggie) Watson. A graveside service will be held at 11 AM at Pinewood Memorial Park mausoleum on Tuesday December 22, 2020. Don was born in Rowan County North Carolina on March 25th 1937. He graduated from Salisbury High School in 1955 and in 1957 married Maggie. Don attended Gardner Webb College and in 1960 Robert Donald (Robbie) Watson, Jr was born on Don’s birthday. After graduating from Gardner Webb, Don attended and graduated from Wake Forest College. While living in Winston Salem in 1963, their daughter Renee Watson was born. Don completed his formal education earning a Master’s degree in Social Work from the University of North Carolina. Though his formal education had ended he never ceased to study and learn about the many subjects that interested him. Don worked for the NC Department of Health and Human Services retiring in 1999. He received several awards for his advocacy for underserved women and children. Don’s work and educational successes barely scratched the surface of who he was. He was loving husband to Maggie, father to Robbie and Renee and Pop-Pop to Katelyn Watson his granddaughter who he adored. Don had an appetite for knowledge. You rarely saw him without a book in his hands. His favorite subjects were military history, vintage film and tv and anything Clive Cussler ever penned. Don was a collector. The original Junkosaurus Rex, he collected anything that caught his fancy. His wide-ranging acquisitions ranged from military collectibles, coins, Santas, and books. The man loved a book. He became a trusted local expert on military firearms and edged weapons. Don loved to search for antiques and collectibles. He had booths in various antique malls all over eastern North Carolina. He was a “Picker” way before there was a TV show. Don was active in the Ayden Theater Workshop. He loved being on stage whether there was a production or not. He also enjoyed dispensing tidbits of random, obscure knowledge. There were very few subjects that he could not relate back to one or another tv show. Don is survived by his wife Maggie Watson, his son Robbie and his partner Patricia Fritz, his daughter Renee and her husband John Kelliher, his grandson Bryan Lewis and his beloved granddaughter Katelyn Watson. We will all miss his wisdom, his kindness and his sense of humor. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to the Eastern North Carolina Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.