Mr. Robert E. "Bob" Powell, 88, passed away December 22, 2022 at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, NC. He was the son of the late Paul Rulison Powell and Exum Carter Powell of Baltimore, MD. Service is Saturday, 11:00 AM, Cypress Glen-Brown Chapel, Greenville, North Carolina. Bob was born and raised in Baltimore City, MD. He graduated from St. Paul's School for Boys in 1952. During his years there, he lettered in Lacrosse for 4 years. He was named First Team All Maryland during both the 1951 and 1952 seasons. He was awarded the Head Coaches Cup and Kinsolving Fellowship Award by the school. Bob went on to Johns Hopkins University where he continued to play Lacrosse and was named on the All American Honorable Mention Team in 1956 and All American Second Team in 1957. Following college, Bob attended the University of Maryland School of Law graduating in 1960. He clerked in the US Department of Justice from 1960-1962. He worked as a Products Liability Attorney for the law firm of Smith, Somerville, and Case in Baltimore where he was a partner. He retired in 1996. Outside of his career, Bob coached lacrosse, was president of Chesapeake Appreciation Days (1983-1987), was the commodore of the Potapscot Sailing Association (1992), was a board member (1987-1989) and then the Chairman of the Board (1992-2013) of the Valley Bridge House Treatment Centers, as well as an incorporator and Chairman of the Board (1993-2013) of the Powell Recovery Center in Baltimore, which was named in his honor. Bob married his wife, Janet on June 22, 1963. They lived in Lutherville, MD and in Towson, MD before relocating to Cypress Glen Retirement Community in Greenville, NC in 2014 where he lived until he passed. He was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Isabel Janet Badley Strahorn Powell, his sister, Polly Gregory, his brother-in-law, John Gregory, and his son-in-Law, John Burton Helms. Bob is survived by his son, Paul Hardy Powell and wife Maureen of Arnold, MD, daughter, Elizabeth Powell Helms of Wilson, NC; grandchildren Carter Helms and wife, Ashley, of Zebulon, NC, Catherine Nixon and husband, Evan, of Wilson, NC, Thomas Helms and wife, Dena, of Lynchburg, VA, Isabelle Powell, Ava Powell, Aidan Powell, and Nishanthe Powell all of Arnold, MD; great-granddaughters Millie Harper Nixon and Charlotte Elizabeth Helms.