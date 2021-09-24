Robert E. Pittman

Robert "Bobby" Pittman, age 81, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Born in Nash County, NC on June 2, 1940, he was the son of the late Ophelia Pittman. He was also preceded in death by his first wife Angela. Robert worked for A&P grocery stores for 30 years and retired from Food Lion. He was an avid bowler and bowled the first 300 open play at Rocky Mount Bowling Center. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him, but his loving spirit will never be forgotten as he was everything to his family. Robert is survived by his current wife, Judy Clemmons Pittman; his daughter, Amy Pittman, of Rocky Mount; his sons, Trelis Moore and wife, Beverly, of Farmville, and Chris Coward, of Oregon; his grandchildren, Kristen Nielsen and husband, Matt, of Durham, and Taylor Moore and wife, Haley, of Greenville; his great-grandchild, Cameron Metcalf; his sister, Linda Russell, of Michigan; and his nieces, Michele Schlenz, of Michigan, and Kim Putnam, of Maryland. The family would like to say a special thank you to Community Home Care & Hospice in Greenville, NC, Jenny Charles for her compassionate care in his final weeks, and Aaron Sauffley his Chaplain. Amy and Trelis for all their help and support. There will not be a service per Robert's request. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Robert's name to the Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, Greenville, NC 27834 Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 661 English Road, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.johnsonfuneralsandcremations.com.