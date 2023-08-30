Robert Edward Beardsworth

Mr. Robert Edward Beardsworth of Greenville, NC, died August 26, 2023. The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. Mr. Beardsworth was born in Lindenwold, NJ. He played baseball and football for Lower Camden County Regional High School. After graduating from Temple University in 1962, he joined the United States Army. Mr. Beardsworth proudly served his country while stationed in Boblingen, Germany. Upon discharge, he relocated to Greenville, NC, where he became an avid ECU Pirate fan. Mr. Beardsworth was employed by United States Fidelity and Guaranty Company for 25 years. As a volunteer fire fighter for 28 years, he served his community with the Red Oak Volunteer Fire Department. Attending Red Oak Christian Church for more than 26 years followed by Arthur Christian Church until his health failed him, Mr. Beardsworth served his Lord and Savior, in the positions of Sunday School Teacher, Superintendent of Sunday School, Deacon, Elder, and Board Chairman to name a few. Mr. Beardsworth's favorite activity was spending time with his grandsons, whether playing ball in the yard or going to see an ECU basketball, baseball or football game. He was proud of "his boys" and shared that with everyone around him. Mr. Beardsworth is preceded in death by his father, John; mother, Lillian; sisters, Elsie Boardman, and Della Berry; and brother, John Beardsworth, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Eaves and husband, Gregory Scott Eaves; and grandsons, John Alexander, and Kent Christopher. The family will receive friends at a visitation on Wednesday, from 6:00-8:00 PM in Wilkerson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Arthur Christian Church Building Fund, 2616 Fire House Road, Bell Arthur, NC 27811. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com

  

