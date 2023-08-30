Robert Edward Beardsworth

Cloudy with showers. High 84F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Tonight
Thunderstorms in the evening, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 67F. ENE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
...TROPICAL STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 50 kt and
seas 7 to 12 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Alligator, Neuse and Bay and Pamlico and
Pungo Rivers, Albemarle, Croatan and Roanoke and Pamlico
Sounds and the adjacent Atlantic coastal waters.
* WHEN...Early Thursday morning until Friday Evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...A portion of eastern North Carolina, including the
following areas, Beaufort, Coastal Onslow, Duplin, East Carteret,
Greene, Hatteras Island, Inland Onslow, Jones, Lenoir, Mainland
Dare, Mainland Hyde, Martin, Northern Craven, Northern Outer
Banks, Ocracoke Island, Pamlico, Pitt, Southern Craven, Tyrrell,
Washington and West Carteret.
* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Idalia will bring heavy rain across Eastern
North Carolina. Rainfall amounts between 2 to 6 inches, with
isolated amounts of up to 8 inches possible.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
&&
Mr. Robert Edward Beardsworth of Greenville, NC, died August 26, 2023. The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 11 AM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. Mr. Beardsworth was born in Lindenwold, NJ. He played baseball and football for Lower Camden County Regional High School. After graduating from Temple University in 1962, he joined the United States Army. Mr. Beardsworth proudly served his country while stationed in Boblingen, Germany. Upon discharge, he relocated to Greenville, NC, where he became an avid ECU Pirate fan. Mr. Beardsworth was employed by United States Fidelity and Guaranty Company for 25 years. As a volunteer fire fighter for 28 years, he served his community with the Red Oak Volunteer Fire Department. Attending Red Oak Christian Church for more than 26 years followed by Arthur Christian Church until his health failed him, Mr. Beardsworth served his Lord and Savior, in the positions of Sunday School Teacher, Superintendent of Sunday School, Deacon, Elder, and Board Chairman to name a few. Mr. Beardsworth's favorite activity was spending time with his grandsons, whether playing ball in the yard or going to see an ECU basketball, baseball or football game. He was proud of "his boys" and shared that with everyone around him. Mr. Beardsworth is preceded in death by his father, John; mother, Lillian; sisters, Elsie Boardman, and Della Berry; and brother, John Beardsworth, Jr. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Eaves and husband, Gregory Scott Eaves; and grandsons, John Alexander, and Kent Christopher. The family will receive friends at a visitation on Wednesday, from 6:00-8:00 PM in Wilkerson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Arthur Christian Church Building Fund, 2616 Fire House Road, Bell Arthur, NC 27811. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com