Robert T. Everett, III
STOKES - Mr. Robert T. Everett, III, 79, died Friday December 20, 2019.
A graveside service will be conducted on Friday at 2 pm in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Mr. Everett, a native of Beaufort County, had lived in the Stokes Community for the last 21 years. He retired from PCS Phosphate after 35 years as a heavy equipment operator and also farmed for many years.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Judy Elks Everett; son, Robert T. Everett IV; daughters, Michelle Mason and Melinda E. Jackson; six grandchildren; step-daughter, Deb Manning; step-son, Gary Stallings; brothers, Donald Everett and John Everett; sister, Helen Everett.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com