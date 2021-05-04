Robert Frederick Howard, age 73, died at the family farm in Ayden, NC on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Funeral Service will be held on Monday evening at 7:00pm at Farmer Funeral Service-Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5-6:30pm at the funeral home. Robert was a loving husband, father, “Papa”, brother and friend. He was raised in the Pink Hill community, graduated in 1966 from South Lenoir High School, and played varsity football for the South Lenoir Blue Devils. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served 1968-1971. After returning home as a Vietnam Veteran, he worked briefly at Howard’s Tire and Recapping then received his Business Degree from LCC. He then was the General Manager for 28 years at Branch’s Trading Post in Greenville. Robert was a member of the Grifton United Methodist Church, President of the Grifton Shad Festival 1982-1989, a lifetime member of the Grifton Jaycees, Ayden-Grifton High School Advisory Council Member, TPA member, lifetime member of VFW Post 4062, Boy Scout Advisory Council Member, and a Past Governor of the Greenville Moose Lodge #885. Robert retired in October 2002, then spent his years enjoying time with his family, volunteering for community service projects with the Greenville Moose Lodge #885, traveling, attending auctions, and loved playing cards with his friends. Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Horace A. Howard and Loretta Wolf Howard, a sister, Joan Stroud, and brother-in-law, Graham Stroud, formerly of Pink Hill, NC. Robert is survived by his wife of 47 years, Belinda Branch Howard; his son, Kevin Howard, of Greenville; his daughter, Susan Howard Whitehurst and husband, Chris Whitehurst and Olivia Whitehurst of Ayden, NC as well as his grandchildren Haley and Tyler Howard of Greenville, NC; nieces and nephews, Jessica Cash, Sammy Cash, Chesney Cash, Jonathan Stroud, Eve Stroud, Joshua Stroud, Karen Boyette, Jeff Boyette, Lori Quinn, Clayton Quinn, many cousins from Pink Hill, NC and a special friend Richard “Skeet” Canady of Kinston, NC. Interment will be on Tuesday, May 4th at 2:00pm at Evergreen Memorial Estates-Grifton, NC. The family is grateful for all his friends and loving extended family as well as all the members of the Greenville Moose Lodge #885. Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com