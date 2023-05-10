Robert Glenn Hardee, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Born in Greenville in October 1938, Robert graduated from Grimesland High School in 1957, where he was voted most likely to succeed and most thoughtful. He played basketball and served as class Vice President. Robert was also an active member of the Army National Guard. Robert met and married the love of his life, and childhood friend, Ann Adams Hardee, his wife of 64 years. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Robert was a proud Papa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved his family passionately and was happiest when all 20 were together. Robert was a gentleman, who will be remembered for his ability to fix anything, his reliability, his faithfulness, and his love of banana pudding. Robert had a successful career in the consumer product industry for 38 years. He was plant manager of ConAgra in Kinston, winning numerous performance awards and earned full retirement at the age of 57. After retirement, Robert owned a food brokerage consultant business. Before his failing health, he was an avid fisherman and golfer. He was an active church member and served many years as an usher and men's ministry member. Robert enriched and touched many lives. He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed. Robert is survived by his loving wife, Ann Hardee of Kinston; devoted children, Randy Hardee (Diane) of Pine Knoll Shores and Deborah Herring (James) of Kinston; cherished grandchildren, Blaire Layton (Wade) of Charleston, SC, Liz Davis (Jay) Of Morehead City, Blake Herring (Paige) of Goldsboro, and Brad Herring (Elle) of Winterville; treasured great grandchildren, Parker, Wagner, and George Layton, Logan Pierce, Max Davis, Charlie Herring, and little sister due in July; and brothers, Horace "Bud" Hardee (Linda) of Greenville and Jackie Hardee (Kathy) of Stokes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Ethelene Hardee; and brother Stanley "Pete" Hardee. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebratory service on Wednesday, May 10 at 7:00 pm with family visitation at 6:00 pm at Kinston First PH Church, 711 Phillips Road, Kinston. A graveside service will be conducted Thursday at 11am in the mausoleum at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.