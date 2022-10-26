...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 NM or less.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Mr. Robert Horace Tripp, 67, passed away on Monday, October 24, 2022. The funeral service will be conducted on Thursday at 11 AM at Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Roger Haithcock officiating. A native and lifelong resident of Pitt County, Horace was born to the late Robert Lee Tripp and Irene McLawhorn Tripp. He was a graduate of Ayden Grifton High School, class of 1973. He was a graduate of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, School of Pharmacy and was a member of the Phi Delta Chi, pharmacy fraternity. Horace began his 40 year career as a Pharmacist in 1978 first working for Eckerd Drug Store then came to Edwards Pharmacy in Ayden in 1979, eventually becoming the owner/operator until his retirement in 2019. He had been a member of NC Mutual Drug for a number of years. In addition to his work, Horace had the privilege of serving on the University Health Systems of Eastern Carolina Board of Directors and the Pitt County Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees from March 2000 until February 2010. He served as Assistant Treasurer and Treasurer for both boards as well as serving on several committees during this time. He was a longtime member of Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church where he was active for many years in Sunday School and served in several capacities. Horace will be fondly remembered by his many friends and customers as a man who was a true servant. He absolutely loved the Town of Ayden and Edwards Pharmacy. His desire to help those in need was often extended quietly as he enjoyed being able to find a way to accomplish what was needed. He loved following his alma mater supporting both Carolina Football and Basketball. His love for his Tarheels has now extended to his granddaughter. A loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend to many, Horace will be greatly missed by the many who knew and loved him. He is survived by Wife, Robin Pate Tripp; Daughter, Anna Tripp Smith and husband, Chris, of Hillsborough; Granddaughter, Asha Smith of Hillsborough; and Brother, Steve Tripp and wife, Susan of Ayden; The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to: Rose Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 6236 County Home Road, Winterville, NC 28690. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com