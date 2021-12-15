Robert James, Sr.

Robert "Hassel" James, Sr.
ROCKY MOUNT - Robert "Hassel" James, Sr., age 95, passed away on Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Born in Pitt County, NC on May 14, 1926, he was the son of the late Charlie Linwood James and Alice Grimes James.
He was also preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Howard James; his granddaughter, Haley James; his brothers, Charlie Junius James and David Linwood James; and his sisters, Roxie James Waters, Annie Margaret James, Mary Hazel James Mayo, Bettie Ruth James Staton, Theone James Hurdle, and Naomi James.
Hassel was a Navy veteran stationed in Japan following WWII. He was a retired food broker after over 30 years of service in the grocery business. Hassel was a member of Englewood United Methodist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Hassel is survived by his sons, Michael James (Kelley) of Wilmington and Robert "Bobby" Hassel James of Wilmington; his daughter, Sandra James of Wilmington; his grandchildren, Michael James and Anna James Mintz (Trey); his great-grandson, Miller Mintz; and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Hassel's life will be held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Englewood United Methodist Church, 300 S. Circle Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 with Rev. Terry Williams officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rocky Mount Memorial Park. A visitation will be from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM prior to the service in the Englewood United Methodist Church Narthex.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Hassel's memory to Englewood United Methodist Church, 300 S. Circle Drive, Rocky Mount, NC 27804 or the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Alexandria, VA 22312.
Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.