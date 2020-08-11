Robert Johnson

Robert Carlton Johnson
WILLIAMSTON - Robert Carlton Johnson, 70, walked through the gates of heaven on August 6, 2020. Carlton was born on February 15, 1950 to the late Carl Andrew and Louise Marquette Johnson, in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.
He was a member of Maple Grove Christian Church and spent the last 22 years in the heart of the Farm Life Community of Martin County embraced by extended family and friends.
He will be dearly missed by his best friend and travel companion, Diane Snelgrove; daughters Michelle D. Johnson and husband Steve; Wendy J. Baker and husband Jesse; and brother Philip R. Johnson and wife Wanda.
Visitation was held on Monday August 10, 2020 at Maple Grove Christian Church Family Life Center from 12:30 - 1:45PM with a memorial service that followed at 2:00.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Maple Grove Christian Church, the Humane Society of Eastern North Carolina or a charity of one's choice.
Biggs Funeral Home, LLC. is assisting the family and condolences may be made at www.biggsfuneral.com.