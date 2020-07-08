Robert Edward Lassiter
GRIFTON - Robert Edward Lassiter, 73, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on July 5, 2020. He was born in Newport News, VA, and moved to Pitt County the following year. He graduated from Winterville High School, and he attended East Carolina University.
Rob cherished being with family and friends, always entertaining them with humorous stories. He had a thirst for knowledge and never stopped learning. He approached life with curiosity, enthusiasm, and humor. He was especially passionate about philosophy, science, botany, woodworking, geodesic domes, and music. Rob and his wife Geri owned a plant nursery in Grifton from 1980-1996, Sand Flowers, aptly named for his love of succulents. He nurtured an amazing collection of succulent plants in his back-yard greenhouse after leaving the nursery business.
Rob was president of the NC Commercial Flower Growers' Association in 1995. In the early 1990's he was spokesperson for a community group, Citizens for Informed Site Selection. He led the group on behalf of environmental and solid waste issues in Southern Pitt County for the protection of Contentnea Creek. As a tee-ball and little league coach for his sons, he worked to improve several "fields of dreams" in Grifton, helping to acquire property for the expansion of Hodges Field.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years Geri, sons Justin (Courtney) of Midlothian, VA, Ryan (Nicole) of Asheville, NC, his beautiful granddaughters Morgan, Audrey, Forrest, and Willow, sister Sue Corcoran, and brother Thomas. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas, his mother Beulah, and brother Lanny.
Memorials to A Time for Science, 729 Dickinson Avenue, Greenville, NC 27834 or the NC Botanical Garden, 100 Old Mason Farm Road, Chapel Hill, NC 27517.
A visitation will be held outside at Rob's back-yard greenhouse near Grifton on Thursday, July 9 from 5pm to 7pm. A private service will take place at a later date.
Arrangements by Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden.
