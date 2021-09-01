On August 28, 2021, the world lost Robert Lee Taylor, Jr. (Bob) to a courageous battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life will be held September 2 at 11:00 am, with a visitation before the service from 10:00 am to 10:45 am, at Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park. Bob was born in Conway, NC to the late Robert Lee and Eloise Futrell Taylor on April 28, 1945. As a young boy, he became a lifelong member of Ashley’s Grove Baptist Church. After graduating from Woodland-Olney High School, he attended Chowan College and joined the US Air Force. When he completed his time in Fairbanks, AK, he was sent to Webb Air Force Base in Texas. Settling there he started a career with Xerox and then met his bride Billie Jean Hinds. He and Billie moved to Raleigh, NC where Bobby became a Mason, then a Shriner, leading to years of volunteer hours transporting children with disabilities to the Shriner hospital in Greenville, SC. One of the finest, most loving people we have ever known, Bob was always willing to go the extra mile to help his wife, siblings, nieces, nephews, friends, and neighbors. His thoughtfulness and easy-going, witty spirit will be greatly missed. He is survived by Billie, his wife of 51 years; sister Bonnie Taylor Galloway and husband Jim; brother L. Wayne Taylor and wife Debbie; adoring nieces and nephews: Robyn Slocum of Greenville, NC; Susan Good and husband Timothy of Charlotte, NC; Meredith Joyner and husband David of Kill Devil Hills, NC; Ryan Taylor and wife Molly of Raleigh, NC; Lesley Aycock and husband Chris of Raleigh, NC; Janie Phillips of Panama City Beach, FL; and, Eddie Hinds of Houston, TX; and, beloved great nieces and nephews: Raleigh Slocum; Matts and Griffin Fickling, and Catherine Scott Good; Tripp Joyner; Ava, Jack, and Cammie Taylor; and Boone and Charlie Aycock. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to Amran Shriners Transportation Fund at Amran Shrine Center, 11101 Creedmoor Rd., Raleigh, NC 27614, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Mitchell Funeral Home at Raleigh Memorial Park. www.MitchellatRMP.com