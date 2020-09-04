Robert Edward Lee Lockamy
WINTERVILLE - Robert Edward Lee Lockamy, 77, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening at the Smith Funeral Chapel from 5 - 7 pm. Guest are required to wear masks.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Nina Frances Lockamy, and by his siblings, oldest sister, Dorothy Mae Cook, Mary Jane Hardeebeck, and brother, John Daniel Lockamy.
Robert was a lifelong resident of Pitt County and retired from Greenville Utilities Commission after over 30 years of service. He was a man of incredible work ethic. In his early life, he loved woodworking, building decks, porches, and barns for family and friends. He enjoyed farming, riding his tractor, feeding his goats and chickens, and gathering eggs. He dearly loved his grandchildren and spending time with them. He loved dancing, and that is where he met the love of his life, his fiance, Alice Jean Morris.
He is survived by his children, Charlie and wife, Deidra, of Albemarle, Larrie Sue Lockamy of Greenville, Angie and wife, Kristie Harrison of Greenville, Robert Lockamy II and wife, Vivica, of Greenville; grandchildren, Ray Lockamy, Damien Tamberelli, Hunter Tamberelli, Bianca Lockamy, Tyler Harrison; great-grandchildren, Ava Tamberelli and Beckham Tamberelli; and sister, Susan L. Baker, and husband, James Baker, of Farmville.
