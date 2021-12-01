Robert McCabe

Robert "Bob" Bruce McCabe
WINTERVILLE - Robert "Bob" Bruce McCabe, 79, passed away peacefully on November 26, 2021, at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
He was born in Douglas, Wyoming on February 10, 1942 to James Robert and Evellyn McCabe.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Don; and his son, Travis.
Bob is survived by his wife Barbara; daughter, Heather Lutz (David) of Austin, Texas; stepson, Jeff McMillion (Kelly) of Greenville; grandsons, Alex Lutz (Elise) and Erik Lutz of Austin, Texas; step grandchildren, Matthew and Mary Beth McMillion of Greenville; and a nephew, Tony McCabe (Kym) of Springfield, Oregon.
Bob grew up in Eugene, Oregon. Upon graduation from high school, he entered the Navy and served for three years. He earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees from the University of Oregon in Speech Pathology.
He started his career at the UNC dental school where he worked mainly with cleft-palate patients. He joined the faculty of ECU as a professor in the school of Allied Health Science and Disorders, where he retired as Professor Emeritus. While there he consulted with many different groups and organizations.
Bob had a heart for helping others not only in his career but also in his retirement especially in service through missions at his church, Covenant Church. He also had a passion for fishing and golf. He was extremely proud of his hole-in-ones at Brook Valley, Ayden, and Ironwood Country Clubs.
A visitation to celebrate his life will be held on Sunday, December 5th from 2-4 at Covenant Church, Building B, 4000 Corey Rd., Winterville, NC 28590. A private burial will be held at a later date.
Memorials can be sent to Covenant Church, 4000 Corey Rd., Winterville, NC 28590, the Alzheimer Association, 2245 Stantonsburg Rd # C, Greenville, NC 27834 or to the charity of your choice.
