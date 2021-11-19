Robert McGlohon

Robert A. McGlohon
KERRVILLE, TX- Col. Robert A. McGlohon USAF (RET), 87, of Kerrville, passed away on October 25, 2021.
Bobby was born in Pitt County, North Carolina on August 28, 1934, the eleventh of twelve named children born to Doc and Nina McGlohon.
After graduating from Winterville High School in 1952, he enlisted in the Air Force. He worked in Air Traffic Control until he was discharged from active duty. He then went into Inactive Reserves while working and attending school. In 1959, Bob rejoined the Air Force in the Aviation Cadet Program.
He was attending Advance Pilot Training at Reese AFB in Lubbock, Texas when he met the love of his life, Alys Doering, on a blind date. Bob and Alys were married three months later and enjoyed sixty years together until her passing in January 2021.The Air Force life rotated them through seven different Air Force bases, and he was a veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam wars and graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Bob was instrumental in the high-altitude drone program while flying C130's for the Strategic Air Command (SAC), flying over 1000 hours in Vietnam during eight temporary duty trips. After leaving SAC, Bob was Deputy Community Commander in Vogelweh, Germany and Assistant Deputy Commander / Deputy Commander for the 1st Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field Florida.
After 30 years of distinguished service, Bob and Alys retired to Kerrville, Texas. For the next ten years, Bob flew commercial planes for Southern Air Transport, starting with his familiar C130 and moving up to 707 and 747 jets.
Upon his second retirement, Bob and Alys enjoyed traveling all 50 states, going on cruises and other vacations with family and friends and relaxing at home "where the deer and the antelope play" - literally. Bob was an avid and skilled game player, loved cars and basketball, could fix just about anything, gave the best hugs and whole-heartedly loved and cherished his family.
Bob has been reunited in Glory with his wife, Alys Doering McGlohon, their oldest son, Robert A. McGlohon Jr., his parents and ten siblings: "Brother" (Kenneth McGlohon), "Sister" (Ellen Cox Bradford), Wayland McGlohon, Jennefred McGlohon, Wesley Wilson McGlohon, Betty McLawhorn, Bryant McGlohon, Peggy Wood, Patsy Hardee, and Donald McGlohon.
Bob is survived by his children: David and Kimberly McGlohon and Amy and Jason Goertz; five grandchildren: Tyler McGlohon, Ellen McGlohon, Janie McGlohon, Rebecca Goertz and Michael Goertz; his brother and wife Wayne and Charlotte McGlohon; brother-in-law and wife Jim and Kathleen Wood; sister-in-law and husband Martha "Teeny" and Lee Brasted and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A memorial service celebrating Bob's life will be held on January 16, 2022 at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 134 Camp Meeting Rd, Kerrville, TX 78028. Visitation will start at 2pm and service at 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Texas A&M Association of Former Students for benefit of the Robert A. McGlohon Jr. '84 Endowed Memorial Scholarship fund via mail at 505 George Bush Drive, College Station, TX 77840 or online at tx.ag/BobMcGlohon.