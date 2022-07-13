Robert Milton (Bob) Carawan of Scott Depot, WV, formerly of Greenville, NC died unexpectedly after a short illness on July 1, 2022 at the age of 84. Robert was born to Vernon B. and Lillian Ellis Baker Carawan in Greenville, NC. He attended Greenville Public Schools from elementary through high school and was a graduate of Greenville High School in 1956 having participated in band, baseball and chorus all 4 years. He often told the story of his high school friend Eddie Lee, who knew how to fly and had access to a plane. He regaled us with the tale of a visit he and Eddie made “out of the blue” flying to the beach where two girls from their high school were vacationing. The girls were duly impressed with the boys’ sudden visit, mode of transportation and their perfect landing in a nearby cornfield. However, while landing their plane in a cornfield was an easy feat, the take-off while rolling down the muddy field as a runway was not. As the trees loomed ever closer at the end of the “runway” the plane struggled to gain height. Make it they did though with likely a few pine needles stuck to the underside of their plane and a need to change their britches when they next landed. Robert was a member of the Army National Guard from 1955 to 1958 earning a Sargent status. With his love of airplanes he acquired in high school, Robert enlisted in the Air Force in 1958 and was educated in electronics and became proficient in maintaining radar systems. His duty stations included an island off Okinawa, Japan and later, Calumet Air Force Base in Calumet, Michigan. It was in Calumet, MI that he met and married Diane with whom he has been married for 59 years. He also met a fellow airman, Bill Miller, who served as Robert’s best man in his wedding and who has been a life-long friend to this day. After his Air Force service ended in 1963, Robert managed to find time to obtain his private pilot’s license and often spent time flying small planes for pleasure, just because he could. He worked as a Field Service Engineer and manager with National Cash Register (NCR) working in the locations of New Bern, Raleigh and Goldsboro, NC, as well as Richmond, Virginia. He retired at age 55 from NCR after 30 years with his last role as that of the District Manager of the Charleston, WV office. After his early retirement, Robert puttered around his home in Scott Depot, WV rebuilding the engine of his 1971 Mustang convertible, installed tiled floors in his kitchen, built a brick walkway and fixed anything and everything electronic that broke in his home. With his lifelong skills working in electronics and at the request from his friend and neighbor, Joe Sisco, he then found great enjoyment working his next 16 years for American Medical Industrial (AMIS) as a service installation and repairman on radiology devices for numerous clinics throughout WV, parts of Ohio and Virginia before retiring for good at the age of 73. Robert is survived by his wife of 59 years, Diane, his daughter, Gwen Moorman (Alan) of Richmond, VA, his son, Craig (Aleksandra) of Mineral, VA, his former daughters-in law, E. Diane Carawan of Richmond, VA and Kathy Mason of Bartow, WV, his 6 grandchildren, Brenton Moorman, Jared Moorman, Nicholas Moorman, Danielle Carawan Sangiuliano (Matt), Robert Carawan, Samantha Stocker (Jeff), and 1 great-grandchild, Everett Sangiuliano. Robert was preceded in death by his only brother, Vernon Ellis Carawan, but is survived by Vernon’s children, Robert’s nephew, Milton Carawan (Angela) of Cary, NC and niece Susan Davies (Graham) of Beckenham, England and their children, Benjamin Carawan, Meagan Carawan, Nathan Davies and Arlo Davies. Services for Robert Milton Carawan (Bob) will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at the Wilkerson Funeral Home 2100 E. 5th St #3001, Greenville, NC 27858. Viewing will take place at 1pm with a service in the Wilkerson chapel at 2pm. Graveside service at Greenwood Cemetery to follow. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com