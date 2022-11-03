Robert Mosley, Jr., 96, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022.The funeral service will be held Sunday at 2 PM in the Wilkerson Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service on Sunday from 12:30 until the funeral hour. Robert was born and raised in Wayland, KY and attended Wayland High School. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He went on to work in a number of factories in the Detroit, MI area including Continental Motors and Ford Motor Company. Upon retirement, Robert and his late wife of 71 years, Sylvia Mosley, moved to Cookeville, TN and for the past 10 years has resided in Greenville to be close to his family. Robert was always active in church wherever he was living, including Philadelphia FWB Church in Clinton Township, MI; Cookeville FWB Church in Cookeville, TN; and Temple FWB Church in Greenville. He taught Sunday School for over 60 years, served as a music leader for 50 years, and served as a Deacon and fill-in preacher. In his younger years, he enjoyed singing with a gospel quartet. He also enjoyed hunting when he was younger and was an "Avid Tinkerer," who could fix almost anything. Robert loved people. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family and building relationships. In addition to his wife, Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Louise Mosley; and sister, Gertrude Mosley. He is survived by his son, Terry Mosley and wife Susan; grandchildren, Jared Mosley and wife, Elizabeth, Justin Mosley and wife, Tiffany, and Jill Mosley; great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Madeline, Caden, Levi, Sam and Luke Mosley, all of Winterville; brother, Carl Mosley of Warren, MI; and a number of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple FWB Church, 130 W. Firetower Rd., Winterville, NC 28590. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.