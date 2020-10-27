Robert Norville

Robert D. (Doug) Norville
GREENVILLE - On Saturday, October 24th, around noon, Jesus reached out His hand and called Robert D. (Doug) Norville to his Heavenly home.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 2 PM at Unity Free Will Baptist Church by his pastor, Dr. Jeff Manning. Burial will follow in Pinewood Memorial Park.
Doug loved the Lord with all his heart and soul and served Him all the days of his life. He loved his church, Unity Free Will Baptist, of which he was a member where he served as a deacon and choir member, his many Christian friends, all the little children he loved dearly. Doug loved visiting the sick and shut-ins too.
Doug graduated from Farmville High School in 1954 and married his high school sweetheart the next day, the love of his life, Mary C. Norville. Together they were blessed with 66 years of married life. Doug retired from Retail Credit Company and later worked part-time with the Cameron Company. He loved fishing with his friends and had a real love of nature.
Doug was preceded in death by his mother and father, Robert Lee and Bell Norville; and great granddaughter, Ella Knowles.
He is survived by his: wife, Mary Cobb Norville; precious daughter, Kim Cherry and her husband, Lee , who was like a son to him; three randchildren, Leanne Mitchell and husband, Mike; Mary Beth Knowles and husband, Brady; Talton Cherry and wife, Hayden; four great grandchildren, Tanner and Tate Knowles, Kellan & Koren Mitchell; a sister-in-law, who was like a sister to him, Diane Ryon and husband David; many nieces and nephews he loved dearly; and all his family and friends, but none greater than his love for his Lord and Savior.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 to 7 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Unity Free Will Baptist Church, 4301 Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC 27858 or a charity of one's choice.
