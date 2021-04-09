Mr. Robert Ogden, 85, passed away on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. A private graveside service will be held in Iowa at a later date. Bob was born May 16, 1935 in Burlington, Iowa to John and Edna Sabins Ogden. After high school graduation, he joined the US Navy serving as a hospital corpsman. Upon completion of his duty, he enrolled at the University of Iowa and graduated with a degree in Pharmacy in 1961. Bob worked in retail pharmacy both in Burlington, Iowa and Greenville, NC. After retirement, Bob loved to travel and spend more time with his family. Being civic minded in Iowa, Bob was a former member of Lion’s Club, the police reserve, Des Moines County Board of Health, Veterans Affairs, and local and state draft boards. In North Carolina, he served as chairman and member of the Pitt County Board of Health. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his first wife Sandra Strean Ogden and grandson Curtis Ogden. Survivors include Vickie his wife of 46 years; his daughters, Julie Leffler (Mark) of Burlington, Iowa and Jennifer Godbey (Keith) of Greenville, NC; and sons, Jeff Ogden (Regina) of Pace Florida, John Ogden of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Jay Ogden of Burlington, Iowa. Grandchildren are Joshua Godbey, Nicholas Leffler, Bradley Leffler, Annie Frey, and Stacey Milligan. Six great-grandchildren also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Rd., Greenville, NC, 27858 (especially towards the Meals on Wheels Program) or an organization of your choice. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville, NC. Online condolences can be made at: www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.