Robert "Bob" Saieed
GREENVILLE - Mr. Robert "Bob" Saieed, 90, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020.
A private family Resurrection Burial will be held on Friday in Pinewood Memorial Park. A Mass of
Resurrection will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church at a future date when permissible by Covid-19 guidelines.
A native and lifelong resident of Greenville, Bob was a graduate of Greenville High School and attended North Carolina State University. He is a veteran of the United States Navy and a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, where he was an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus and charter member of Council #6600, having been a member for more than 50 years.
Bob worked as a Lab Technician for 10 years prior to returning to Greenville and to begin his career in the restaurant and tavern establishments. The Varsity Restaurant was his first enterprise and where Bob was credited for bringing the first "Pizza" to Greenville. The Bohemian followed as their second restaurant which then led to their third enterprise, Fiddlers III Restaurant. He grew to become the leader in live entertainment with the founding of the Attic Night Club, The Jolly Roger, Rafters, and The Cellar were other successful enterprises created before his retirement. He was a passionate outdoorsman, who especially loved fishing. Many special memories were captured at their family's second home at Pamlico Beach for more than 24 years before relocating to Swansboro, which affectionately became known as "PAPAS BEACH".
Bob Saieed will most be remembered as a family man. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and will be missed by many. He is survived by the love of his life, Mary Saieed, his wife of 60 years; daughter, Mary Anne Saieed Powell and husband, Martin, of Mount Olive; sons, Mark Saieed and fiance, Andrea Walter, Stephen Saieed, Robert Saieed Jr. and wife, Martha, and Matthew Saieed and wife, Kelly, all of Greenville; grandchildren, Cameron Saieed, Conner, Cutler, Tayloe and Cruse Saieed, and Christian Tew; James Powell III, and Maggie Anne Powell; Dillon, Nicholas and Anthony Saieed. He is also survived by his two sisters, Margaruite Zielgler and Teresa Saieed.
Bob was preceded in death by his brothers, Edward Lee Saieed, George Saieed and wife, Tiffany; sister, Gladys Marie Saieed, and daugther-in-law, Paige Miller Saieed.
Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Peter Catholic Church, 2700 E. 4th Street, Greenville, NC 27858. Mass Intentions for the repose of the soul of Robert Saieed can be made contacting St. Peter Catholic Church at 252-757-3259.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory.
Online condolences at w ww.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.