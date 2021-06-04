Robert Thomas Buck died Saturday, May 22 2021. He was born September 29, 1942 to Ernest Thomas and Evelyn (Whitt) Buck in North Carolina. Bob was a product designer graduate of NC State University, College of Design. Professionally, he designed medical instrumentation for both Corning Glass and Becton-Dickinson and was awarded numerous patents. He contributed important advances in the field of medical instrumentation. He also designed furniture, machines, boats and many other things. He was a Captain in the Army in the Vietnam War where he was the Helicopter Maintenance Officer for MACV (Military Assistance Command) Third Military Region. Bob and his wife Sharon enjoyed travel in their motorhome for a number of years and were the first to be awarded Volunteers of the Year in 1998 by the Florida State Parks. He belonged to the Florida Flywheelers Antique Engine Club. He loved motors, tractors and all types of transportation vehicles. Bob was happy to help anyone who brought their mechanical problems to him. He also loved boating, both blow boats and stinkpots. He was preceded in death by his parents and recently a brother, Donald Buck. He is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Sharon (Van Hoy) Buck, daughter Kim B. Gaylord(Tyler), granddaughters Kayla and Kenadie Gaylord, sister Pam B. James(Milton), brother Mike Buck(Suzanne) and sister-in-law Joyce R. Buck. Memorial donations honoring Bob may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, 411 SE 4th Street, Okeechobee FL 34974.