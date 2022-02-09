Robert Threewitts

LA GRANGE - Robert "Bobby" E. Threewitts of La Grange died February 5, 2022, after a lengthy struggle with chronic heart disease. He was 51 years old.
A Greenville native, Bobby was a graduate of J. H. Rose High School and attended Pitt Community College. His early career included automobile mechanics. Later, he turned to repair of bowling alley recreational equipment. He was the maintenance manager of facilities in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area of Pennsylvania.
A dedicated ECU fan, Bobby enjoyed spending time with friends watching the Pirates play baseball. As loyal as he was to his beloved Pirates, he was even more so to his friends and family. Bobby was a caregiver for his mother during the time she needed him most, and shared an interest in fishing and sailing with his dad. With a wonderful sense of humor, there was no one Bobby couldn't win over with a laugh.
A time of remembrance will be held at his home on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 2 p.m., with a floating visitation to follow until 4 p.m.
Bobby is survived by his mother, Linda Rhodes Schwarz of La Grange and his father, George Threewitts, Jr. of Blounts Creek; uncle and aunt, Dennis and Debbie Rhodes Harrison, and their daughters, Angie Potter (Chuck) and their children (Brandon and Daniel), and Ashlee Sutton and her daughter (Aarlee Micah); uncle and aunt, Roscoe and Sara Threewitts Wagoner of Monroe, NC, and their daughter Nora Moore (Brian) and their children (Mason and Madison). He was preceded in death by his brother, George "Bert" Threewitts, III.; maternal grandparents, Raeford and Winifred Rhodes; and paternal grandparents, George and Louise Threewitts.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.rousefh.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.