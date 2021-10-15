Robert Wayne Ellis, 70, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center. A private memorial service will be held at Atlantic Beach, North Carolina at a later date. Robert was raised and went to school in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. He worked with UNC Printing for 20 years and retired as a grocery manager from Food Lion in 2019. He loved the beach, fishing, and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Son of the late Robert Wesley and Hazel Fields Ellis, he is also predeceased by one brother, Charles Wesley Ellis. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Catherine; sons, Christopher Ellis and wife, Rachel, Scott Ellis and wife, Jennifer; and grandchildren, Emerson Ellis, Walker Ellis, Wyatt Ellis, Lelaina Ellis, and Wesley Ellis. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
