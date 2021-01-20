Robert Youngblood, Jr.

Robert W. Youngblood, Jr.
FLORENCE - Robert Watkins Youngblood, Jr. was born December 5, 1930, in Birmingham, AL, and died Saturday, January 16, 2021. The son of Robert W. Youngblood and Grace Newton Youngblood, he was married to Peggy Youngblood.
Bob Youngblood was a general and cardio-thoracic surgeon, graduating from Howard College (now Samford University) and the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. He was a resident at Vanderbilt University Hospital and then served in the US Navy as a Lt. Commander at the Beaufort Naval Hospital in SC. Bob then practiced medicine at the Wilson Clinic, P.A. and at the Wilson Memorial Hospital in Wilson, NC, and then moved to Greenville, NC, where he was Professor of Surgery at East Carolina University Brody School of Medicine.
After retirement, Bob lectured and taught for the Osler Institute and moved to Florence, SC, where he married Peggy. Bob aided medical mission trips to Africa, Guatemala, Ecuador, and Alaska. Bob was involved in numerous medical societies, serving as President of the NC Surgical Association and as a Governor of the NC Chapter of the American College of Surgeons. He was the first recipient and honoree of the Robert W. Youngblood Master Surgeon Award of the ECU School of Medicine.
In Florence, Bob served as President of the Golden K Kiwanis Club and as President of the Friends of the Florence County Library. He served on the vestry of St. John's Church, and the boards of Lighthouse Ministries, Pee Dee Area Council Boy Scouts, Mercy Medicine, and Florence Little Theatre.
In Wilson, NC, Bob served as a deacon at First Baptist Church, and served on the boards of the local American Red Cross and United Way chapters. Bob also served on the Governor's Advisory Committee for Emergency Medical Services. In Greenville, NC, Bob served as a deacon at Memorial Baptist Church and on the board of the Pastoral Counseling Center of Eastern NC.
Bob was predeceased by his first wife, Melba L. Youngblood, and a brother, Dr. John Youngblood. Bob is survived by his wife Peggy, his son Robert Louis Youngblood (Dawn) of Bloomington, MN, and his daughter, Lynn Ann Youngblood of Edmond, OK, four grandchildren, Carrie Dugan, Amanda Jurrens, Megan Thweatt, and Todd Youngblood, and seven great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held in the future after COVID protocols have changed. The family requests privacy at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Pee Dee Area Council Boy Scouts of America (702 S. Coit St., Florence, SC 29501), Lighthouse Ministries (1416 W. Evans St., Florence, SC 29501), or St. John's Church (252 S. Dargan St., Florence, SC 29506).
Waters-Powell Funeral Home is assisting the family of Dr. Youngblood.