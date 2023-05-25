Roberta "Bobbie" Gainer Parsons

Bobbie Parsons, 90, has passed on May 21, 2023. The funeral Mass will be conducted at St. Peter Catholic Church in Greenville on Friday at 11AM. Burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery, with her husband, LTC Thomas E. Parsons, at a later date. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Born on April 13, 1933, in Norwalk, CT to Thomas Bussing Stewart and Roberta Gertrude Gainer, Bobbie, as a child, was blessed as a baton twirler, tap dancer, ballet dancer, and taught ballroom dancing. She later, enjoyed teaching her knowledge to children, for a great portion of her life. Bobbie was an Army wife and spent her husband's career moving almost annually. She was an animal advocate, who started the Pitt County Humane Society in her home, in 1978. In 2002, she started the Friends of the Pitt County Animal Shelter (Pitt Friends). She was an animal cruelty investigator and on the board of Research Animals of ECU. It is her love for the unwanted animals that kept her an animal advocate to the day that she died. She was an active member at St. Peter Catholic Church for over 45 years. She is pre-deceased by her husband of 66 years, LTC Thomas Parsons, and their son, Eugene William Parsons. She is survived by Daughter, Bonnie (Dave) of Ayden; Son, Tom (Michele) of Union Mills; Six Grandchildren, Jessica Parsons Rivera of Raleigh, Lela Walker, Amanda (Richard) Parrish of Fuquay-Varina, Robert Walker of Greenville, Moxie (Leslie) Williams of Rockingham, and Zebbe (Christina) of Wake Forest; Eight Great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to assist needy animals by donating to Pitt Friends at 3489 E. Wilson Street, Farmville, NC 27828. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences available at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.