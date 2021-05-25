Roberta “Bobbie” (Hess) Wright, 83, of Mechanicsburg, PA formerly of Chocowinity, North Carolina, died early Saturday morning, May 22, 2021. Bobbie is survived by her husband, Robert; daughter Laurie Donovan (Kevin); son Michael Williams (Sandra); stepdaughters Julie and Catharine Wright; stepson Robert Wright (Belinda); a sister Merrie Louise Parker; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Amanda Williams; two step-grandchildren Owen and Evan Wright; nephews Robert Parker (Lisa) and Mark Parker; nieces Amy Hunter and Jill Foraker. Additional family members include Holly Holland and Parker Holland. Mass celebrated 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg, PA. Visitation held 9:00 to 10:30 AM Wednesday at Malpezzi Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, PA. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com.