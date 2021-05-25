Roberta “Bobbie” (Hess) Wright

Roberta “Bobbie” (Hess) Wright, 83, of Mechanicsburg, PA formerly of Chocowinity, North Carolina, died early Saturday morning, May 22, 2021. Bobbie is survived by her husband, Robert; daughter Laurie Donovan (Kevin); son Michael Williams (Sandra); stepdaughters Julie and Catharine Wright; stepson Robert Wright (Belinda); a sister Merrie Louise Parker; two grandchildren, Nicholas and Amanda Williams; two step-grandchildren Owen and Evan Wright; nephews Robert Parker (Lisa) and Mark Parker; nieces Amy Hunter and Jill Foraker. Additional family members include Holly Holland and Parker Holland. Mass celebrated 11:00 AM Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mechanicsburg, PA. Visitation held 9:00 to 10:30 AM Wednesday at Malpezzi Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, PA. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.malpezzifuneralhome.com.

