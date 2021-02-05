Rochelle J. Taylor, 81, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Graveside service will be conducted on Saturday at 2 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park. Mrs. Taylor, a native of Craven County, moved to Pitt County in 1966. For the past 55 years, she lived in the Hollywood Crossroads community. For a number of years, she was employed at the Colonial store as a cashier. She was also a member of Lighthouse Church of God. She was preceded in death by her husband, Garland James Taylor; 2 sons, Gene Taylor and Roy Taylor; and 2 sisters, Lucille and Edna Haddock. She is survived by her son, James Garland Taylor; 6 grandchildren, Kevin Taylor, Jimmy Taylor, Beth Taylor, Cody Taylor, Brandy Taylor, and Dustin Marlow; and seven great-grandchildren. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.