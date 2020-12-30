Rodney Thomas Bowen, Sr., age 81, a resident of Croatan Avenue, Bath (Bayview) passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020. Rodney was born in Bertie County on September 7, 1939 to the late Judie Elwood Bowen and Fannie Dunlow Bowen. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Jean Everett Bowen, a sister, Sue Clark, a son-in-law, Whit Blackstone, and a sister-in-law, Judy Bowen. Surviving are their three children, a son, Rodney Bowen, Jr. and his wife Sarah of Bath, two daughters, Lucinda “Cindi” Bowen Hollis and husband Warner of Williamston, Shannon Bowen Blackstone of Washington, eight grandchildren, Rodney “Trey” Bowen, III and fiancée Sarah Stoloff of Wilmington, Adrian Bowen and his wife Megan of Washington, Hannah Bowen Peele and her husband Nick of Grimesland, Dustin Hollis and Sarah Allen of Washington, Jeana Hollis, Jason Hollis both of Williamston, Marla Waters and Levi Manning of Farm Life and Malissa Griekspoor and her husband Shane of Belhaven, two great grandchildren, Caroline Jean Manning and Aiden Stuart Bowen, three brothers, Judie “JE” Elwood Bowen, Jr., Danny Ray Bowen, Freddie Earl Bowen all of Windsor and one sister, Bessie Bowen Byrum also of Windsor. Rodney was a very hard-working man that was always working to make sure he provided for his family. Rodney was well regarded by the community as a kind-hearted person who would do anything to help others. Rodney was working at Brown and Root Construction Company helping build Texasgulf (now Nutrien) when it was recognized what a hard worker he was. He was offered a job at Texasgulf where he worked for 34 years retiring in 1999. When not working at Texasgulf Rodney would stay busy doing one of his many second jobs which over the years included bulldozing, upholstery, cutting trees, mowing or working at Advance Auto. Rodney also served in the National Guard from 1956-1968. In his spare time he enjoyed camping and attending his grandchildren’s events through the years. Rodney was a long-time member of Bath Christian Church and served well during the years as Elder, Chairman of the Board and Trustee. No service will be held at this time. The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial gifts be made to Bath Christian Church, PO Box 300, Bath, NC 27808. Condolences may be addressed to the family online by visiting www.paulfuneralhome.co.. Paul Funeral Home & Crematory of Washington is honored to serve the Bowen family.