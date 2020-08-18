Roger Carpenter

Roger Allen Carpenter
GREENVILLE - Roger Allen "Dump" Carpenter, 64, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, August 15, 2020.
Roger was the son of Rachel Jones Carpenter of Nashville and the late Roy Elisha Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Rogerson Carpenter; brother, William Carpenter; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Wooten.
A man who wore his heart on his sleeve and would help anyone who needed a hand, Roger was happiest when gathered with family and friends. He took special delight in his young nieces, nephews and those he thought of as grandchildren. He was a supervisor with NCDOT, but his true vocation was likely a putterer/tinkerer/fixer of all things. It was not unusual to find him in his shop under the hood of a vehicle or at someone's house working on something. Roger had a mischievous side and loved to joke and tease.
Those who will miss him greatly and be the keeper of memories in addition to his mother include his daughters, Megan Carpenter and Candi Carpenter; his stepson, Brody (Paige) Smith and the grandson due in January to whose arrival he looked so forward; his grandson, Braxton; his fiance, Vicky Enroughty and her children and grandchildren; his sisters, Jackie Wooten, Debra (Gene) Wooten, Melissa (Roger) Flake, and Michelle (David) Holton and their children and grandchildren; and his in-laws, Garland and LaClaire Anderson, and all of Ann's family.
Memorials may be made to the chapter of one's choice of the American Cancer Society or the Pactolus Fire Department, 5858 US 264 E, Greenville, NC 27834.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.