Ronald T. Brown
WILLIAMSTON - Mr. Ronald T. Brown, 61, died Monday, June 22, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at Rodgers Cemetery, Williamston, NC. A public viewing will be held Friday, June 26 from 6:00pm- 8:00pm at Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations Chapel. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions mandated by Governor Roy Cooper, the funeral for Mr. Ronald Thomas Brown will be by invitation only.