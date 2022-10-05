Ronald Durwood Rouse, 72, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 PM on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, 2101 N Herritage Street Kinston, NC 28501. The family will receive friends at the church following the service, and anytime at the home. Ronald was born in Kinston to Bishop Durwood Rouse and Louise Johnson Rouse on June 23, 1950. He passed from this life due to complications of Parkinson's disease. Ron, or Ronnie to his friends, was a devoted husband, father, brother, and friend. He had a rewarding 30 plus year career at East Carolina University in the physics department and the Center for Health Science Communications. In that role he helped to pioneer the technology to provide telemedicine and distance learning services. After retiring from ECU, he continued his work in the audio/visual engineering field with Sound Advice and the Whitlock Group prior to full retirement. He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church in Kinston and served many roles in the church over the years. He especially enjoyed his service with the Handy Men's group prior to his decline in health. He is survived by his wife, Betty S. Rouse; son, Thomas Rouse and wife, Catherine; daughter, Rebekah Rouse and wife, Heidi; brother, Kenneth R. Rouse and wife, Brenda; sisters, Linda Rice, and Sherrilynn Johnson and husband, Robert Edward; grandchildren, William Rouse, Bryant Rouse, Harper Mooney, Rachel Mooney, and Sarah Mooney. He is also survived by his son, Jeff Rouse, and many nieces and nephews. His devotion to faith, family, work, service, and lifetime learning are an example to which we should all aspire. He will be greatly missed. He is preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory can be made to Arendell Parrott Academy, 1901 Dobbs Farm Road, Kinston, NC 28504, or First Presbyterian Church, 2101 N. Herritage Street Kinston, NC 28501. Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.