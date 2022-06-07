Ronald Lee Hamby, 74 passed away on Friday, June 3rd, 2022. A funeral service with military honors will be held Wednesday, June 8th at 11:00AM in Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Ron was a U.S. Army veteran of thirty-one years and retired as a Command Sergeant Major. A true entrepreneur and family man, Ron loved ECU Football, telling jokes, and spreading love to those around him. He also had incredible work ethic and worked hard all of his life. Due to this drive and dedication, Ron built many successful businesses along the way. Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Joyce Hamby; parents, Ruby Shinault Hamby and Robert Asa Hamby; and brothers, Tony Hamby, Gray Hamby, and Jimmy Shinault. He is survived by his daughter, Michele Miller and husband, Gary of Ayden; grandson, Chris Tomlin and wife, Brooke of Farmville; granddaughter, Tara Stevens and husband, John of Norwood; granddaughter, Amanda Benson and husband, Travis of Zebulon; great-grandchildren Keelyn Wester, Ella and Tucker Tomlin, and Raelyn Stevens; brothers Donald Hamby and wife, Betsy of Clemmons, Steve Hamby and wife, Joan of King, Mike Hamby and wife, Charlene of Clemmons, and sister, Susie Owens and husband Mike of King, sisters-in-law, Sandra Hamby (Winston-Salem) and Layuna Shinault (Wytheville, VA), and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Ron's favorite charity, Riley's Army. Donations can be made via their website at www.rileysarmy.com . Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.WilkersonFuneralHome.com.