Dr. Ronald Rudolph Everett, age 89, died March 5, 2022. He was born on November 15, 1932. Survived by: Son Matthew Lee Everett (Matt), daughter in law Rhonda Everett, Son William Robert Everett (Rob), daughter in law Vicki Everett. Grand Children: Elizabeth Everett Yancey with husband John Yancey, Trey Everett Levy, Taylor Levy, Hannah Everett Proctor with husband, Matt Proctor and Graham Everett. Great grandchildren: Daniel Yancey, Addie Proctor, Lily Yancey. Brother, Clayton Everett, Sister, Shelvia Whitehurst. Preceded in Death by: Father, Robert C. Everett, Mother, Pattie Smith Everett, Wife, Betty Haislip Everett, Son, Ronald Rudolph Everett Jr. (Ronnie), brother Robert Everett, and long-term close friend and dance partner Joyce Perry. Rudolph proudly showed his strong and unconditional love for his family. He was also characterized by his faith and care for others. He loved the Lord and believed in and relied on the power of prayer. He was also very social and loved meeting and talking to people. He enjoyed dancing, gardening, and roaming the farms. Rudolph was born and raised in Parmele, NC and resided most of his life in Robersonville, NC. Rudolph served in the U.S. Navy and fought over seas during the Korean conflict. Rudolph graduated from Robersonville High School, earned a teaching degree from East Carolina and a Doctor of Education from NC State University. Rudolph had a heart for teaching and a long career in education. He served as a high school teacher, principal, college teacher, a college administrator as well as the vocational director for Washington City Schools, from where he retired. Arrangements by Biggs Funeral Home of Robersonville. Services: Visitation will be on Sunday March 13th from 2PM to 3PM at Robersonville First Baptist Church. Funeral Service(s) to follow starting at 3PM, with completion of the Service to be held at Martin Memorial Gardens following a processional. In addition to time set up for church visitation, the family wishes all to join us at Martin Memorial Gardens to share time together at the conclusion of the graveside portion of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Robersonville.