Ronald W. Woolard

Mr. Ronald Winfield Woolard passed away at his home June 25, 2021 with his wife by his side. A celebration of Ronald's life was held on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the home of his sister and brother in law, Rita and Larry Lee, 125 Topping Lane, Belhaven. A native of Eastern North Carolina, Ronald was born at Beaufort County Hospital on July 12, 1976 to the late Ronald Bruce Woolard and Mary Magdalene Alligood Woolard. He graduated from Northside High School in 1995. His generation included 19 first cousins. Ronald has one sister, Rita Lynn Lee, who is married to Larry Macon Lee; and one niece, Rebekah Langston who resides in Virginia. On August 5, 2017, Ronald married the love of his life, Suzanne Woolard. Together, they had four children, Cameron Bruce Woolard, Logan Lassiter, Judith, and Chloe. When he came into your life, you would never forget him. He was as many would put it an Entrepreneur, he loved remodeling houses and flipping them. He worked at Nutrien in Aurora for 11 years. He was a jack of all trades. Ronald's hobbies were fishing, hunting, spending time on the creek sitting on his porch with his beloved wife to talk about what their next home project would be. Ronald always said he had the best mother-in-law in the world, Linda Hardison "Me Me". He loved his lil neighborhood family and community clean up days and riding his golf cart. Ronald was a loving, husband, father, brother, uncle, and son. He will be sorely missed.