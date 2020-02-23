Ronnie Boyd

Ronnie E. Boyd
WASHINGTON, NC - Mr. Ronnie E. Boyd, 79, died Friday, February 21, 2020, at his home.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted Tuesday at 2 PM in Pinewood Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Steve Creech. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Greenville on Tuesday prior to the service from noon to 1:30 PM.
Ronnie, son of the late Jasper and Doris Hardee Boyd, was a native of Pitt County. He was a graduate of Grimesland High School and attended the Southern Business University in Atlanta, GA. He served in the United States Air Force for four years and later returned to Greenville. In 1999, he made his home at Bayside Shores in Chocowinity.
Ronnie was an entrepreneur and began the Carolina Bargain Trader in his garage in the 1970's. For the past 31 years, he owned and operated Gurley's Flower Shop in Washington and in 2016 opened the Southern Pamlico Event Hall along with his business partner, Kevin Rogers. He was a master mason and member of the United Grand Lodge of Germany.
Ronnie is survived by his sister, Kathryn Boyd Marden of Chocowinity; brother, J.D. Boyd, Jr. and wife, Frances, of Washington; special friend and business partner, Kevin Rogers; a niece, Kay Boyd; nephews, Mike Boyd and wife, Laura; and Ricky Boyd; and two great nephews.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory, Greenville.
