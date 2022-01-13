Ronnie Coy

Ronnie L. Coy
WINTERVILLE - Ronnie L. Coy, 79, passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at Vidant Medical Center. A memorial service will be conducted Friday at 4pm at Greenville Church of God. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.
Ronnie, son of the late Roy and Peggy Coy, grew up in IL, and was seen as bit of a rebel; his nephew fondly remembers Ron as his "fun uncle" who rode motorcycles and took risks. Ron joined the Navy when he was 17 and served in Guantanamo at the Bay of Pigs. After the Navy and a few small jobs, he went to work at Owens-Illinois first in IL and then in upstate NY. Ron saw Owens as his ministry opportunity and planted, watered and encouraged his coworkers for Jesus. Following his retirement from Owens after more than 30 years, he continued to pursue his life's passion of ministry and became a pastor of Greater Victory Fellowship in Sandy Creek, NY before moving to Winterville, NC in 2008. In 2012, after suffering a stroke, he continued to faithfully minister for the Lord whom he dearly loved. He had been a member of Faith Assembly of God, and at his death, was attending Greenville Church of God.
He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Lonnie Coy; children, Kimberly Coy, Bobby Bach, Joshua Coy, and Caleb Coy (Ellen); grandchildren, Kody, Michael and Kayla Coy; sister, Faye Foster (Carl); and brothers, Dennis Coy (Donna) and Steven Coy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greenville Church of God, 3105 S. Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834.
