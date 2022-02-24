BETHEL - Ronnie Dixon, 80, went home to be with his Lord on Tuesday, February 22, 2022. A memorial service will be conducted Friday at 2pm at Gum Swamp OFWB Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church and other times at his daughter's home, 2102 Charles Blvd, Greenville, NC 27858.
Ronnie, a native of Edgecombe County, lived in the Mildred/Conetoe community for over 40 years. He retired from Edgecombe County Schools and was a volunteer fireman for the Conetoe VFD. In 1984, he moved to Bethel where he resided until his passing. He was an active and dedicated member of the Gum Swamp OFWB Church where he had served for many years as President of the Laymen's League. He also volunteered on the Tuesday crew at the McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge. He always had a "long" story to tell and will be truly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Burlesk and Virginia Dixon; and a brother, Jerry Dixon.
Ronnie is survived by his daughters, Denise Swanner and husband Rev. Marc Swanner of Greenville and Elaine Dixon of Kinston; grandchildren, Marc Anthony Swanner, II and Abby Swanner; sister, Barbara Flake; sister-in-law, Judy Dixon; special neighbors and friends, Luigi and Monica Cavalieri; and several nieces and nephews.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the Free Will Baptist Children's Home, PO Box 249, Middlesex, NC 27557.
