Ronnie Lee Corbett, age 80, died Monday, May 17, 2021. A graveside service will be held Thursday, May 20, at the Falkland Presbyterian Church Cemetery at 10:00 A.M. by Rev. Keith Cobb. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Those desiring to pay their respects may do so Wednesday, May 19, from 11:00 A.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the Farmville Funeral Home. Mr. Corbett was preceded in death by a son, Allen Corbett; brothers, James McCray “Dick” Corbett, William Bryant Corbett, and Ray Corbett. He was a founding member of the Sharp Point Volunteer Fire Department, a member of the Board of Directors of the NC Peanut Growers Association, a member of the Board of Directors for Pitt County Farm Bureau, and was on the Advisory Council for Pitt County Schools. He received the Ruritan of the Year Award in 1982, and was Mr. Woodmen of the World in 1983. Mr. Corbett was a longtime member of Dilda’s Grove Original Free Will Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Annette Corbett of the home; son, Wade Corbett and wife, Sharon of Social Circle, GA; grandchildren, Jordan Corbett and wife, Amy, Jamie Corbett, Adam Corbett, and Kathryn Corbett; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Emma Corbett; daughter-in-law, Karen Corbett of Fountain; sisters-in-law, Mattie Corbett, Joyce Corbett, and Robin Webb Corbett; niece, Kim Davis and husband Chad, and their children, Jake, Alli, and Katie; nieces, Arlene Mabry, Karen Owen and Denise Mayfield; nephews, Curtis, Durwood, and Bart; and special pet, Missy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vidant Health, Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice, c/o Vidant Health Foundation, 690 Medical Drive, Greenville, NC 27834; American Heart Association, 5001 South Miami Blvd suite 300, Durham NC 27703 memo Ronnie Lee Corbett; or the American Cancer Society, 1901 Brunswick Avenue Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207, memo McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge. Online condolences may be made at www.farmvillefh.com.