Ronnie “River Rat” Piland, 66, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021 at his home. A memorial service will be conducted Saturday at noon at Salem United Methodist Church in Simpson, North Carolina. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Ronnie was born and raised in Hertford County where his passion for hunting and fishing grew. He was an avid outdoorsman and charter member of the Petty Shores Hunting Club. He worked with Tigercat as a Sales Rep for over 20 years and had a great knowledge of the forestry industry. Ronnie was also experienced in the automotive industry through his time selling cars in Greenville. He made many lifelong friends over the years through his career with his charismatic and down to earth personality. Ronnie was an excellent storyteller, loved to have a good time, and make people laugh. He deeply loved his family and friends and shared a special bond with his children and grandchildren. He also cared for his mother, Nancy Piland, after the passing of his sister, Faye Piland, in 2017. In addition to his sister, he was preceded in death by his father Steven “S” Piland. Ronnie is survived by his children, Jaynie and Stephen Piland; grandchildren, Christina, Jackson, and Andrew Piland; great-grandson, Hayes Piland; mother, Nancy Piland, all of Greenville; and brother, William “Bill” Piland and wife Cathy of Ahoskie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Petty Shores Hunting Club at PO Box 82 Cofield, NC 27922 or to The Roanoke-Chowan Wildlife Club at 126 Hare’s Mill Road, Winton, NC 27986. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.