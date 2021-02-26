Mrs. Rosa A. Swindell, 101, died Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Funeral Service will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Mount Olive Pentecostal Church, Belhaven, NC. A public viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 the service is by invitation only and masks are mandatory.

