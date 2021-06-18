Mrs. Rosa G. Hoell, aged 95, of Greenville, NC, passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Funeral services for Mrs. Hoell will be Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2:00 PM at First Pentecostal Holiness Church, 204 Brinkley Road in Greenville, NC. Reverend Michael Bartlett, Reverend Frank Gentry and Reverend David Harrington will officiate the service. Interment will follow at Pinewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the church starting at 12:30 PM. Mrs. Hoell was born near Bear Grass in Martin County, NC on Christmas Day of 1925. She was the daughter of the late William Edward and Allie Rawls Gurganus. While growing up in Bear Grass, she met the love of her life, Henry W. Hoell. The two were married in 1941 and recently celebrated their 80th wedding anniversary. Mrs. Hoell was a servant of God and a faithful and loving wife and mother. She became a Christian in her teens. She was an active member of the First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Williamston and was a charter member of the church’s chapter of the Woman’s Auxiliary of the International Pentecostal Holiness Church. Mrs. Hoell was committed to Christian world missions and Christian education. After moving to Greenville in 1951, she was a member of St. Paul Pentecostal Holiness Church and later the First Pentecostal Holiness Church of Greenville. While at St. Paul, she served as World Missions Director and children’s Sunday School teacher. The Hoells often invited college students who were attending their church into their home for a home cooked meal. Mrs. Hoell enjoyed cooking and was a specialist at traditional eastern North Carolina dishes including chicken pastry, collards, her much loved chicken salad and, her grandchildren’s favorite, soppin’ chocolate for breakfast biscuits. Mrs. Hoell worked for 22 years for Union Carbide in Greenville retiring in 1978. After retirement, Mrs. Hoell enjoyed traveling with her husband on numerous cruises, trips to Hawaii and road trips across the country. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hoell was preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Hoell Ralph; two sisters, Loraine Gurganus and Doris Gurganus Smith; two brothers, William “Jack” Gurganus and Dallas Gurganus. She is survived by her husband Henry W. Hoell, Sr.; two daughters, Betty Jean Hoell Gore of Greenville and Judy Hoell of Wilmington; a son, Henry W. Hoell, Jr. and wife Laura of Raeford; four grandchildren, William L. Gore of Greenville, Michelle Boughton of Lumberton, David W. Gore of Chicago, IL and Jan DeSpirito of Chapel Hill. Five great-grandchildren, Joseph Boughton, Jessica Boughton Mcmillan, Aida DeSpirito, Lydia Gore and Naomi Gore as well as three great-great-grandchildren; one niece, Debbie Kirk and five nephews, Edward Gurganus, Frankie Smith, Danny Smith, Randy Smith, and Eugene Gurganus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Eastern North Carolina, 529 Moye Blvd, Greenville, NC 27834 or to First Pentecostal Holiness Church Capital Campaign, 204 Brinkley Rd., Greenville, NC 27858. Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.