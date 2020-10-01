Rosa Love Harris
NEW HAVEN - Mother Rosa Love Harris, 87 passed away on September 15, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday 11 am at Mt. Calvary FWB Church and a Public Viewing on Friday 2-7 pm at Blake Phillips Funeral Services.
Rosa Love Harris
