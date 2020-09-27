Rosa Jones

Rosa Windom Jones
GREENVILLE - It is with deep sadness that the family of Rosa Windom Jones announces her death on September 21, 2020. Rosa was born on March 10, 1929 to Frank and Adelaide Windom. Her husband, John I. Jones preceded her in death. She will be remembered for many things, but first and foremost she will be remembered as a good mother and grandmother. A very hardworking woman, Rosa worked two jobs at one point to help support her family. Having not ever gotten a license to drive, it was necessary for Rosa to walk from one restaurant to another to work her shifts a lot of days. But walk she did. And work she did. She fondly spoke of Whites Store and Roses where she worked the lunch counter serving hot dogs, hamburgers and milk shakes. An out going lady, she used every opportunity to brag about her children, grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She passed away with family at her side. She fought with multiple kinds of cancer during the last years of her life....and it knocked her down many times before it knocked her completely out. She is survived by her children, John Leroy Jones and wife Tanya of Greenville, and their children Brianne Jones of Nashville, Tenn. and Justin Jones, wife Amanda, and grandchildren, Austin and Zachary Jones of Winterville and by her daughter Shirley Jones Deans and husband Kenny of Greenville, and a man who proved to be more like a son than a friend, Richard Humbles of Raleigh, NC, and a favorite niece Betty . She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers Jesse and George Windom. During her last months, Nikki Davenport, her hospice nurse became a great friend as well. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Anyone wishing to make a memorial gift, please consider making it to Hospice.