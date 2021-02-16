Rosa Ormond

Rosa Civils Ormond
STOKES - Mrs. Rosa Civils Ormond, 96, passed away at her home on Sunday, February 14, 2021.
A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday at 2:30 PM in Homestead Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1 to 2PM at Wilkerson Funeral Home.
The pallbearers serving will be Ben Ormond, Matthew Baker, Matthew Bunn, Todd Erickson, Adam Erickson, and Jeff Bressler.
Mrs. Ormond, a native of Beaufort County, was the daughter of the late Nathan and Myrtle Fulcher Civils. She had made her home in Stokes for more than 50 years. She worked with Carolina Telephone for a short time and was later employed by Empire Brush for a number of years. She was a member of the Greenville Church of God.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ormond was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Ormond.
She is survived by: daughters, Henrietta Ormond Carter of the home and Augusta Ormond Baker and husband, Worth, of Atlantic Beach; son, James N. Ormond and wife, Jan, of Ayden; grandchildren, Matthew Baker, Christy Bunn, Ben Ormond, Larissa Bressler, and Rena Hale; 12 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren; and a sister, Sue Paul.
Memorials may be made to Pruitt Health Hospice of Eastern Carolina, 2313 Executive Circle, Suite A, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements are by Wilkerson Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences at www.wilkersonfuneralhome.com.