Greenville, NC (27833)

Today

Thunderstorms in the morning, then cloudy with rain, heavy at times in the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.