Rosa J. Rhodes
WASHINGTON - Mrs. Rosa J. Rhodes, 95, died Monday, November 9, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, November 13, 2020 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, Washington, NC.
A public viewing will be held from 11:30 am-1pm at the church. Arrangements by Congleton Funeral Home and Cremations, 3205 E. 10th Street, Greenville, NC. Online condolences to www.congletonmortuary.com.
Due to the COVID-19 the funeral service for Mrs. Rosa Rhodes will be by invitation only and masks are mandatory.